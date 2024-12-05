VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/4/2024

Wednesday December 4, 2024

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:19 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having severe pain.

5:00 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a house explosion in the 3200 block of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township. Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Wren Fire all responded to the scene to assist. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic and firefighter rehab. There was one resident transported to Parkview Regional Hospital with injuries. A second resident and two dogs escaped uninjured.

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

7:49 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street to assist a stranded motorist.

10:01 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for two loose dogs.

12:00 [/,. – Received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. The caller reported a semi-truck struck a utility pole and continued driving. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. A 2018 Volvo auto carrier being driven by Michael Stallcup was sitting at the stop light at Main and Washington street intersection going northbound. A 2022 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by Jerry Goforth was behind Stallcup waiting for the light to turn green, when he released the clutch of the truck, causing it to move forward striking the back vehicle being hauled by Stallcup.

12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible burglary.

4:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a trampoline in the roadway.