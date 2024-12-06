VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/5/2024

Thursday December 5, 2024

3:45 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that was not feeling well.

4:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a commercial alarm.

6:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Piqua Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that the vehicle struck a tree that was down in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

6:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject being disorderly.

8:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a dog.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from the City of Van Wert to their residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township.

3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tina Dalton of Van Wert was eastbound on U.S. 30 near Lare Road when she was sideswiped by a semi-trailer which caused them to drive off the left side of the roadway. She then crashed into the median and the semi continued traveling east bound on U.S. 30. Dalton was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with unknown injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of menacing.

6:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township for a report of a subject that was unconscious.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.