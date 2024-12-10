Local church to host Denver Bierman

Submitted information

A special Christmas concert with Denver Bierman of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra, is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Denver and his trumpet are returning to Van Wert with his “Merry and Bright Christmas Tour,” a musical celebration featuring traditional Christmas carols and some original songs for this special time of year.

“In a year as unique as this has been, it is a powerful reminder of all the precious gifts in our lives that God has so richly blessed us with,” he said. The greatest gift we can ever receive is the gift of eternal life and unfailing love through Jesus Christ.”

Denver Bierman of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra will perform at Trinity Friends Church at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 12. Photo submitted

This time of beautiful Christmas music will provide a welcome break in a time that can become stressful for many. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the concert is slated to begin at 6 p.m. The earlier concert time was set so that families can bring their children to enjoy the concert with them.

No tickets are required. A freewill offering will be received. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 North Franklin Street in Van Wert.