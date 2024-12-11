VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/10/2024

Tuesday December 10, 2024

4:41 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

5:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a subject with no feeling in their legs.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a motorist from Decatur Indiana for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Nathan D. Wappelhorst Sr., 43, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the road.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sterling Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Devin Contreras, 30, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an assault.