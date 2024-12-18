VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/17/2024

Tuesday December 17, 2024

5:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an are of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with seizure activity.

5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a report of a structure fire. The fire ended up being a controlled burn of an old shed.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of trespassing.