VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/18/2024

Wednesday December 18, 2024

12:38 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

1:05 a.m. – Dispatched Scott and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with cardiac issues.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject who was very weak.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maplewood Drive in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report that occurred on private property in the City of Van Wert.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS, Payne Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:07 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject having cardiac issues.