Churches hosting Xmas Eve services

VW independent staff/submitted information

Many churches throughout the area have special services planned to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Most of those services will be held on Tuesday, December 24. Here is a list of services as submitted by local churches.

First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd, Van Wert will be exploring the theme “The Wonders of Christmas.” This theme is being used for family Sunday School and morning worship service during the first four Sundays in December. Family Sunday School begins at 9:30am, with worship starting at 10:30 a.m.

The First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service starting at 7 p.m

The Grover Hill Community Christmas Eve Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, at Zion Community Church, 204 Harrison Street. Celebrate Christ’s birth with neighbors, family, and friends in a candlelight service. It’s a collaboration of Roselms Christian, Middle Creek UM, and Zion Community Church.

The Ohio City United Methodist Church will be offering Communion by Candelight from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 24. The public is invited to stop in to share in this remembrance of Christ’s birth together. You may come and go as you wish during that hour.

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at the corner of N. Washington St. and Sycamore St. in Van Wert will hold a Christmas Eve Holy Communion Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, and an 11 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

St. Paul’s Church at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, will be its annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. December 24. Along with the service, the church will be celebrating Holy Communion.

The Wren Olive Chapel Church, 111 Main St., Wren, is extending an open invitation to join them for a special Christmas Eve worship service from 5:3-6:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and everyone is welcome, come as you are.