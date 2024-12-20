VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/19/2024

Thursday December 19, 2024

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was dehydrated.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a stray dog.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of subjects shooting without regard to safety.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fox Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police Department. A report for the breaking and entering to an outbuilding was also taken. K9 Ellie was deployed to assist in the apprehension of the suspects. One subject received bite marks during the incidents. Both suspects, Jesse James Stemen, 35, and Alicia Nicole Funkhouser, 36, both of Willshire were taken into custody. Stemen was also served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Both subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies assisted Van Wert Municipal Court authorities with the apprehension of a subject who fled the court after being informed for a warrant for his arrest. Kyle W. Caldwell, 45, of Liberty Township was located and arrested in the Van Wert County Courthouse, where he had fled to the Adult Parole Office. Caldwell had warrants for failure to appear in three cases. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. A 2019 Ford Fiesta driven by Kimberly Middleton was westbound on Lincoln Highway. A 2017 Chey Camero driven by Bertrand Walls was northbound on Liberty Union Rd. He did not clear the westbound lane and did not come to a complete stop and entered the intersection where it was struck by Unit One. Both drivers were checked, but not transported by EMS.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township near Gilliland Road for a report of a ditch fire.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Lincoln Highway and U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. A 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Aryanna Gutierrez was westbound on Lincoln Highway and stopped at a stop sign. A 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Sue Mohr was headed westbound on the Lincoln Highway when she struck Gutierrez’s car, which had already stopped. Both drivers were treated at the scene but were not transported.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in Washington Township. No other details are available.