Van Wert Police blotter 12/15-12/21/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 15 – a citation was issued in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, December 15 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Sunday, December 15 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, December 15 – a money loss report for documentation purposes was taken in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Monday, December 16 – a drug offense report was taken in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Monday, December 16 – following a traffic stop in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd., officers arrested Justin Blom for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, December 16 – police conducted a welfare check in the 9100 block of John Brown Rd.

Tuesday, December 17 – took a report for a theft in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Tuesday, December 17 – charged a girl, 14, with being an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of Middle St.

Tuesday, December 17 – conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, December 18 – conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of N. Vine St.

Wednesday, December 18 – an unwanted person was reported in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, December 18 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, December 19 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd. Charges are pending.

Thursday, December 19 – police and Van Wert Fire Department units responded to an unresponsive female in the 700 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, December 19 – arrested Eric S. Pedemonti, 34, for aggravated trespassing in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Thursday, December 19 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Thursday, December 19 – arrested Alicia Funkhouser for failure to comply with a signal to stop, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to stop for a red traffic signal on Shannon St. near Fox Rd.

Thursday, December 19 – arrested Kyle W. Caldwell, 45, of Van Wert on three active warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was tamde in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, December 20 – took a report for criminal mischief in the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Satuday, December 21 – a missing person report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, December 21 – a citation was issued in the 500 block of Hospital Drive.

Saturday, December 21 – a driver was issued an expired operator’s license citation.