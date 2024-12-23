VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/20/2024

Friday December 20, 2024

1:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.

4:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a general fire alarm.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maplewood Drive in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Western Road in York Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Middle Creek Cemetery.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a resident.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an injured knee.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of breaking and entering.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of unsafe shooting.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a trespassing complaint.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of ATVs running on the roadway.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving. Deputies stopped the vehicle in question several minutes later on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert. After investigating and testing the driver was placed under arrest for DUI and driving without a valid driver’s license. Oscar Alexander Mendez Jimenez, 24, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.