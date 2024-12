VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/21/2024

Saturday December 21, 2024

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of gunshots.

7:45 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle blocking access to a property.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kiger Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.