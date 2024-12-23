VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/22/2024

Sunday December 22, 2024

1:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a fight.

1:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:11 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Stateline Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in mental distress.

6:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in York Township for a subject who was ill and having difficulty walking.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a loose dog.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township for a residential alarm.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.