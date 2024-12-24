VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/23/2024

Monday December 23, 2024

2:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township for a subject with back pain.

3:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township, no injuries were reported.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject with abdominal problems.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a complaint of two loose dogs.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Elisa Moreno Martinez was leaving the Cooper’s parking lot when it pulled out in front of a 2010 Pontiac G6 driven by Misty Kirtz, causing a collision. No injuries were reported.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.