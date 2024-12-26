VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/24/2024

Tuesday December 24, 2024

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with chest pain.

3:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject not feeling well.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.