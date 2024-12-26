VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/25/2024

Wednesday December 25, 2024

6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check a report of a disabled motorist.

8:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in Pleasant Township to check a report of suspicious activity.

9:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with pain in their feet.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject with severe leg pain.