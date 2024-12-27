VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/26/2024

Thursday December 26, 2024

12:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:19 a.m. – Deputies while on routine patrol on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township located a suspicious vehicle at the Van Wert Storage Units. Two subjects were located on the property and arrested. They have been charged with breaking and entering, and theft, both fourth degree felony charges. Mercede Marie Jo Clark, 20, of Van Wert, and Nicholas Daniel Burgoon, 25, of Van Wert are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a dog that had occurred on Convoy Road in Union Township.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jonestown Western Road in York Township about of a complaint involving a civil dispute.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township for a complaint of a loose dog causing property damage.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren for a subject having a seizure.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with altered mental status.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck partially in the roadway.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment and trespassing.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos EMS responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of two subjects that had passed out.

6:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject possibly having an allergic reaction.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject with hip pain.

10:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.