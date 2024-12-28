Van Wert pizza place closing for good

VW independent staff

Van Wert will soon have one less pizza place.

In a Facebook announcement made Friday night, Nicko’s Pizza announced it will close for good after this weekend. The final day of business will be Sunday.

“Due to rising food costs and the saturated area of pizza businesses in our community, we can no longer compete,” the post said. “We wish the best of luck to our local pizza competitors Klosterman’s and Wild Willy’s.”

The post also thanked all the customers that supported Nicko’s.