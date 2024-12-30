Van Wert Police blotter 12/22-12/28/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 22 – a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Cable St.

Sunday, December 22 – a citation was issued on Fairfield Drive near E. Ervin Rd.

Monday, December 23 – a citation was issued in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, December 23 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 300 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, December 23 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Tuesday, December 24 – a report was taken for probation after an incident in the 400 block of Euclid Ave.

Tuesday, December 24 – conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, December 25 – a trespass report was taken in the 1100 block of Leeson Ave.

Wednesday, December 25 – a report of telephone harassment was taken in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, December 25 – a mental health report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, December 25 – a trespass report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, December 26 – a subject in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. was warned in reference to trespassing.

Friday, December 27 – a report of telecommunications harassment was taken in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Friday, December 27 – Ivan M. Stephey was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, December 27 – a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Bonnewitz Ave. and N. Washington St.

Saturday, December 28 – a 15-year-old Van Wert girl was charged with underage consumption at the intersection of E. Crawford St. and Tyler St.

Saturday, December 28 – a citation was issued in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.