VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/27/2024

Friday December 27, 2024

2:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with hip pain.

5:02 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who is pregnant.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject was not feeling well.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Masters Road in Jennings Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a loose dog that was aggressive.

1:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert report of child abuse that had taken place in the Village of Ohio City.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of subject exposing themselves to passing motorists.

7:48 p,m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject sitting in the roadway.

9:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

11:25 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Wildwood Circle in the City of Delphos for a subject having pain and being disoriented.