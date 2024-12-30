VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/28/2024

Saturday December 28, 2024

8:21 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a deceased subject. The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. No foul play was suspected.

9:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Humane Society Shelter in the City of Van Wert for a report of puppies that had been left abandoned.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a report of theft from a vehicle.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.