VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/29/2024

Sunday December 29, 2024

2:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a disabled motorist on U.S. 30 in Washington Township.

6:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a smoke alarm at a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hughes Road in York Township to issue a deer slip.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Community Control Violation. Jered Jonathon Raymond Panning, 26, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of unlawful eviction.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a protection order violation. The incident remains under investigation.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving two deer, no injuries were reported.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to an area of West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a box on a utility pole on fire.

9:39 p.m. – Received a report of a working residential structure fire on Glenmore Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township. Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, Ohio City Fire, Rockford Fire, and Convoy Fire responded. Deputies and CERT were also on scene to assist.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.