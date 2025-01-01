Van Wert Manor awards…

Van Wert Manor ended 2024 on a positive note is looking forward to 2025. In December, HCF Management hosted their annual administrator’s conference, which included an awards ceremony. Van Wert Manor was recognized as a top facility for the company, earning multiple awards including the President’s Award and the Barbara Marsella Quality Assurance Award. The President’s Award criteria included customer service, activities, volunteer program, and community involvement. The Barbara Marsella Quality Assurance Award is based on overall clinical performance including the 5-star rating, as well as an outstanding commitment to providing the best quality of care. Van Wert Manor was also recognized for their results from their Family and Resident Satisfaction Surveys, earning 95 percent satisfaction with overall quality of care, and 95 percent would recommend to others. Bob Barnes photos