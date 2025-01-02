VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/1/2025

Wednesday January 1, 2025

12:05 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of four-wheel ATVs running the streets.

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a burglary. The incident remains under investigation.

3:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a truck driver.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of theft.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township. A 2002 Buick Park Avenue driven by Aaron Ginter of Willshire was westbound on U.S. 224 and attempted to turn south on Ohio 49 when went out and he was unable to slow down to make the turn. Ginter’s car struck a stop sign on the west side of Ohio 49 before striking guy wires that were connected to a power pole. The car then rolled over and came to a rest on the roof. There were four passengers in the vehicle. Wren EMS transported all five occupants to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital to get checked out. Paulding Putnam Electric responded to the scene.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Louth Road in Jennings Township for a report of the mailbox being struck.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of subjects walking in the roadway.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Overholt Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with complications from surgery.