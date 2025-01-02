VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/30/2024

Monday December 30, 2024

1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for Van Buren Township, Michigan.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

2:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with chest pain.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.