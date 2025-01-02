VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/31/2024

Tuesday December 31, 2024

12:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.

1:20 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Union Township. During the investigation it was found that the subject had no operator’s license and failed to register the motor vehicle. William Rydell Yats, 20, of Harrison, Michigan, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Garfield Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a loose dog.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic dispute.

11:26 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of breaking and entering to a vacant residence.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious person.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of high water.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.