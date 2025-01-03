VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/2/2025

Thursday January 2, 2025

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South White Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle, 26, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point. Norman David Haynie, 46, of Middle Point was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He’s charged with fourth degree felony strangulation.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with a juvenile.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shaner Road in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious person.