Van Wert Police blotter 12/29/24-1/4/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 29 – a trepassing incident was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St. No charges were filed.

Sunday, December 29 – a report was made in reference to a theft that occurred at Brookside Convenience Store.

Monday, December 30 – an unruly juvenile was charged in the 100 block of E. First St.

Monday, December 30 – a citation was issued in the 700 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, December 30 – a citation was issued in the 1100 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, December 30 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1400 block of Monte Carlo Drive.

Monday, December 30 – officers took an animal abuse report in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Monday, December 30 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 700 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, December 30 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Burt St.

Monday, December 30 – arrested Thurman Daniels for felonious assault in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Tuesday, December 31 – took a report of a theft in the 500 block of Spencer St.

Tuesday, December 31 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Wednesday, January 1 – a citation was issued in the 400 block of South Ave.

Wednesday, January 1 – a trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, January 1 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 100 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, January 1 – arrested Jennifer Ramirez and Robert Ramirez for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, January 2 – a mental health report was taken in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, January 2 – a mental health report was taken in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, January 3 – arrested Nathan Doyle Wappelhorst on an outstanding warrant and for obstructing official business. The arrest was made in the 700 block of Glenn St.

Friday, January 3 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 200 block of Thistlewood Court.

Saturday, January 4 – the police department handled an accidental firearm discharge in the 600 block of State St.