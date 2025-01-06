VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/4/2025
Saturday January 4, 2025
12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Hughes Road in York Township, no injuries were reported.
7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a protection order violation.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township in reference to an unruly juvenile.
9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence. Michael James Missler, 35, of Pearson Road was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
POSTED: 01/06/25 at 10:46 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement