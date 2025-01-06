VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/4/2025

Saturday January 4, 2025

12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Hughes Road in York Township, no injuries were reported.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a protection order violation.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township in reference to an unruly juvenile.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence. Michael James Missler, 35, of Pearson Road was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.