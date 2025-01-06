VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/3/2025

Friday January 3, 2025

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a loud music complaint.

1:06 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint on trespassing.

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ralphs Way in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Road in Washington Township for a report of a utility pole that was struck.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to report to jail. Nathan D. Wappelhorst Sr., 43, of Van Wert was being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:46 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

10:59 a,m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well and weak.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. A 2011 Buick Regal driven by Serena Havill of Van Wert was northbound on Ohio 118 near Township Number 15280. She began to speed up and drifted into the side of the road, causing her to be pulled into the ditch and struck a utility pole. She was treated at the scene and was not transported.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township. A 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Robin Priest was traveling south on Van Wert Willshire Road south of Augustine Road. The SUV slid off the road to the left, striking a power pole before flipping on the vehicle’s passenger side. Priest was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS. The vehicle sustained functional damage and was towed by Straightline. The pole that was struck was knocked down without pulling down the power lines and AEP was notified.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 127 and Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division for a child support violation. John W. Gibson, 47, of Paulding County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Mendon Road south of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.

3:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 near Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.