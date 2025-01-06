VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/5/2025

Sunday January 5, 2025

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject that fell.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unresponsive subject.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check a 911 call.

10:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.