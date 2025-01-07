VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/6/2025

Monday January 6, 2025

4:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had passed out.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a semi-truck in the ditch on U.S 30 in Washington Township east of Ohio 66. No injuries were reported.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

9:49 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for an active carbon monoxide alarm.

10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a dog.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a semi-truck running on the road marked for no trucks.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a noise complaint.