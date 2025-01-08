VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/7/2025

Tuesday January 7, 2025

4:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an ankle injury.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

9:55 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

10:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:18 p.m.. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a reported burglary.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren for a report of a traffic hazard.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Jered Jonathon Raymond Panning, 26, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:17 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with chest pain.

4:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with chest pain.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check with welfare of a resident. The subject was transported for further evaluation.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 81 in York Township. No injuries were reported.