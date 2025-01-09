Central Insurance announces reorganization

Central Insurance, a leading property and casualty mutual insurance company, and its affiliates have reorganized under Ohio law into a mutual holding company structure, effective January 1, 2025. The reorganization created a new mutual holding company, Central Mutual Holding Company (CMHC), that directly or indirectly owns all of the Central Insurance affiliates.

Additionally, Central Insurance converted to a stock insurance company, Central Insurance Company (CIC), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of CMHC. CIC will continue to present itself in the marketplace as Central Insurance.

Central Insurance has reorganized into a mutual holding company structure. VW independent file photo

The reorganization also created two new intermediate holding companies: CMIC Holdings, Inc. and 1876 Holdings, Inc.

Just as it operates today, Central will continue to be governed by its policyholders and provide exceptional insurance coverage through its agency partners.

“This initiative underscores Central’s commitment to our long-term success, ensuring we remain vigilant in the face of volatility while innovating for the future,” said Evan Purmort, Chairman, CEO and President of Central. “We are excited for this organizational change and the flexibility and growth opportunities it provides.”

Central Insurance provides premium personal and commercial coverage to hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. With operations spanning 45 states, the company writes business in 25 states through a trusted network of independent agents and four regional offices located in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert, where its headquarters remain. Additionally, Central Insurance operates satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. CMHC has combined assets of more than $2 billion.