VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/8/2025

Wednesday January 8, 2025

3:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Van Wert Police Department.

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:09 a.m.. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a loose dog.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disorderly subject.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.