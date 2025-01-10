VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/9/2025

Thursday January 9, 2025

1:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject who passed out.

2:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a medical alarm.

8:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Morgan Electa Schlatman, 21, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of burglary, second-degree felony, and third-degree felony charges. Arturo Coon, 36, of Michigan is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a panic attack.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court – Jesse James Stemen, 35, of Willshire, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Alicia Nicole Funkhouser, 36, of Willshire, for first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal of police, and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. The two are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject.

5:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.