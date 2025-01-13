Van Wert Police blotter 1/5-1/12/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 5 – a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of E. Crawford St.

Sunday, January 5 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, January 5 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Leeson Ave.

Sunday, January 5 – a citation was issued in the 400 block of E. Central Ave.

Monday, January 6 – a single vehicle crash occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, January 6 – a dispute was reported in the 300 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, January 6 – a report was made in reference to a disorderly male at Brookside.

Tuesday, January 7 – telephone harassment and criminal trespassing were reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Tuesday, January 7 – arrested Kenneth Justin for domestic violence in the 100 block of Hawthorne St.

Tuesday, January 7 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, January 7 – arrested Joshua Matthew Miller for driving under suspension and on an outstanding warrant out of Allen County. The arrest was made on W. Main St., near Lincoln St.

Tuesday, January 7 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Tuesday, January 7 – arrested Byron Kim Rearick for theft without consent in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, January 7 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, January 8 – officers were assigned to the Marsh Foundation in in reference to criminal damaging. After an investigation, a charge was filed.

Wednesday, January 8 – a menacing report was made in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Wednesday, January 8 – arrested Michael Whisman for domestic violence after an incident in the 900 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, January 9 – a citation was issued in the 900 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, January 9 – a telecommunications harassment report was made in the 100 block of E. First St.

Friday, January 10 – officers were assigned to the 1200 block of S. Shannon St. in reference to criminal trespassing. No charges were filed.

Friday, January 10 – a citation was issued in the 500 block of Hospital Drive.

Saturday, January 11 – a parking ticket was issued in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

Saturday, January 11 – arrested Ashley Blair for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, January 11 – a resident in the 400 block of N. Tyler St. requested to speak with an officer about an incident that occurred the day prior.

Saturday, January 11 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, January 11 – special property was found in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, January 12 – domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of N. Cherry St.