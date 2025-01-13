VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/10/2025

Friday January 10, 2025

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a medical alarm with an unknown problem.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a runaway juvenile.

7:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having cardiac related issues.