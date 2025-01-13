VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/11/2025
Saturday January 11, 2025
1:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Wren for a report of reckless driving.
4:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rhodes Mill Road in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.
4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Harrison Township to assist a stranded motorist.
9:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of trespassing.
11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a snowmobile trespassing.
12:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of an unwanted subject.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of the snowplow knocking down his mailbox.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of abuse.
3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
3:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a civil complaint against a tenant.
5:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Congress Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of harassment.
8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a snowmobile trespassing.
8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 01/13/25 at 1:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement