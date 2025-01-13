VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/12/2025

Sunday January 12, 2025

3:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Union Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject walking.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to contact a resident for Putnam County.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.