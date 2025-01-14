VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/13/2025

Monday January 13, 2025

3:17 a.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist in the Village of Willshire with directions.

5:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle.

7:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

8:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shaner Road in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an are of Fifth Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police Department.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies served one warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation, and a second warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division for civil contempt. Christopher Frost Gile, 24, of Dunkirk, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding a go-cart.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.