VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/14/2025

Tuesday January 14, 2025

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving two deer, no injuries were reported.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a rapid heart rate.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to pick up a stray dog.

11:48 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was lethargic.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a dispute.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.