VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/15/2025

Wednesday January 15, 2025

12:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Civil Contempt. Joaquin Marcos Estrada, 49, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.