VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/16/2025

Thursday January 16, 2025

2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a subject not breathing.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Express Van driven by Yovani Hernandez of Decatur, Indiana was traveling northbound on Ohio 49 near house number 15137 at a speed of 35 miles per hour. The van, which was pulling a small, enclosed trailer full of tools, began to fishtail because there was snow on the roadway. Hernandex lost control and spun around 180 degrees and hit a utility pole with the rear of the trailer. The van sustained functional damage to the rear taillight and bumper and was able to be driven away from the scene however the trailer was heavily damaged. The trailer was removed from the scene by the occupants and was taken to a nearby residence. No injuries were reported.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a mailbox that was struck.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a dog.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township attempting to locate a subject from Mercer County with medical needs.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville Fire to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Jackson Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of menacing.

4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

4:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.