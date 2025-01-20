VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/17/2025

Friday January 17, 2025

6:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit One was south bound on Liberty Union Road. Unit Two was north bound on Liberty Union Road. Unit One was on the center line with its box of the vehicle and the left driver side mirrors of both vehicles collided. No injuries were reported.

10:45 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, and Ohio City Fire to a report of a barn fire on U.S. 33 in Mercer County.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a subject not breathing.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check the area for a stolen vehicle taken from the City of Van Wert.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of an odor.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:35 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.