VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/18/2025

Saturday January 18, 2025

2:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial alarm.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an anxiety attack.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of animals.

4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject hallucinating.