VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/18/2025
Saturday January 18, 2025
2:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.
4:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.
7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial alarm.
8:19 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an anxiety attack.
2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of animals.
4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.
11:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject hallucinating.
POSTED: 01/20/25 at 8:12 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement