VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/19/2025

Sunday January 19, 2025

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a suspicious vehicle.

4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a deceased subject. The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of items being dumped.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a dog.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a stray dog.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Kock Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with neck pain.