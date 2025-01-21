Van Wert Police blotter 1/12-1/18/25

Sunday, January 12 – a trespass and telephone harassment report was made in the 1000 block of Linden Drive.

Sunday, January 12 – a dispute report was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, January 12 – a citation was issued in the 600 block of Cable St.

Monday, January 13 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 100 block of S. Lynn St.

Monday, January 13 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, January 14 – a traffic stop was initiated on N. Washington St. at Mi Ranchito.

Tuesday, January 14 – a traffic stop was conducted at N. Washington St. at Valam Drive.

Tuesday, January 14 – a dispute report was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, January 15 – a business in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

Wednesday, January 15 – a citation was issued in the 100 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, January 15 – a citation was issued in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, January 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of Augustine Drive.

Thursday, January 16 – police took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 1100 block of Rosealie Drive.

Thursday, January 16 – a menacing report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, January 16 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 200 block of W. Jackson St.

Thursday, January 16 – a citation was issued in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, January 16 – a hit/skip accident report was taken in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, January 17 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, January 17 – a theft report was taken in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Friday, January 17 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Friday, January 17 – an Ohio identification card was located and turned into the police department.

Friday, January 17 – trespassing into a habitation was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, January 17 – a grand theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Jackson St.

Friday, January 17 – arrested Gavin McMichael was arrested on a warrant while in the 600 block of State St.

Saturday, January 18 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, January 18 – suspected drugs were reported in the 100 bock of Garden Drive.

Saturday, January 18 – Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, was charged with criminal trespassing after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, January 18 – arrested Chad Ratliff was arrested for a probation violation in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, January 18 – arrested Trish Y. Hernandez, 54, for theft.

Saturday, January 18 – a theft report was taken in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, January 18 – a citation was issued in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.