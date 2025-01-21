VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/20/2025

Monday January 20, 2025

7:41 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.

7:45 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road east of Dutch John Road in Union Township. The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, Skylie Tressler of rural Van Wert County, stated someone was trying to pass her and forced her off the road. She said she was going 55 mph when the car ran her off the roadway to the left side, and she struck a traffic sign post and proceeded to maintain the car back into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a dog.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:38 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing. Linda Baker, 66, of Franklin Street in Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Baker was charged wit criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor, and DUI.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled motorist.