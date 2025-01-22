Accounting firm announces new hires

Submitted information

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. has announced that Katelyn Coning, Josh Ford, Adam Bogart, Sara Keysor, Zach Faulkner and Ryan Nunn were recently promoted. Coning and Ford were promoted to supervisors, and Bogart, Keysor and Faulkner were promoted to in-charge accountants. Nunn was promoted to director of information technology.

Coning joined the firm in 2019 and works in the Van Wert office. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Clockwise from top left are Katelyn Coning, Josh Ford, Adam Bogart, Ryan Nunn, Josh Faulkner and Sara Keysor.

Ford has worked in the firm’s Archbold office since 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lourdes University.

Bogart joined the firm in 2022. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University and works in the Defiance office.

Keysor has been with the firm since 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio and works in the Van Wert office.

Faulkner joined the firm in 2023 and works in the firm’s Van Wert office. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University Global.

Nunn has worked for the firm since 2019. He is a Microsoft Certified Professional and holds an associate degree from Northwest State Community College. While Nunn supports all of the firm’s locations, he is based in the Defiance office.

Supervisors work directly with clients while taking a leadership role in coordinating and managing projects. They also oversee in-charge accountants, staff accountants and accounting assistants. In-charge accountants work directly with clients and oversee staff accountants and accounting assistants. The director of information technology oversees the firm’s in-house IT department and provides consulting services to clients.

The firm is hiring for a variety of public accounting positions in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert. All experience levels are welcome, including recent graduates with an accounting-related degree. To learn more or to submit a resume, visit sha.cpa/career-opportunities.

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert, Ohio, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.