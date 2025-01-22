Office move…

Van Wert Counseling Services has announced a move to a new office within the same building at 1054 S. Washington St., Van Wert. The new location is just down the hall from the previous one, making it convenient for clients while ensuring continuity of care. The office is handicap-accesible. The stated mission of Van Wert Counseling Services is to provide exceptional service to transform lives, heal relationships and build stronger communities. To schedule an appointment call 419-238-1000. Shown above are (sitting): Sarah White LPC, Katlyn Short, MSW LISW, Susan J. Burchfield LPCC-S, and Stacy Adams, MSW LISW. Standing are Britany Inkrott LPCC, Jacey Eikenbary, Art Therapy Practicum student. Photo submitted